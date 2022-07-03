STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diarrohea outbreak in Kolakaluru under control: Health Minister

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The diarrhoea outbreak in Kolakaluru village is under control as no new cases were reported on Saturday. The medical camp will be continued until all the patients are completely cured, said Minister for Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Vidadala Rajani. She visited the village along with health, family welfare department commissioner Niwas, director Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi  and inspected the medical camp. The minister consoled the kin of the deceased girl, Sri Nidhi, and assured them that required action will be taken to provide financial assistance from the CM relief fund.

Water samples have been sent for testing. According to the initial reports, the water contamination was not the reason for the outbreak, However, details will be known only after getting final reports. Water supply to the village was stopped and drinking water is being supplied to households from an RO plant and three tankers for regular use.

She also instructed the officials to continue the medical camp until every patient is completely cured. The door-to-door survey being conducted to identify the patients should be continued for the next two weeks and officials should regularly visit the village to inspect the condition, she added. Local MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar, district collector Venugopal Reddy and other officials were present.

