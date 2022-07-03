Don’t politicise PM ’s event: BJP to other parties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the public meeting to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav in Bhimavaram on July 5, the BJP on Saturday asked political parties not to politicise the same over the invitations extended to various leaders.

BJP State general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, speaking to reporters on Saturday, said the State BJP was not concerned with the unveiling of the statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. He said the State BJP had only requested the Centre to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju and the same was accepted by the Centre.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy said Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy has extended invitation to K Chandrasekhar Rao in the capacity of Chief Minister of Telangana State and not as the chief of TRS. Similarly, N Chandrababu Naidu was invited in the capacity of Leader of Opposition in the State Cabinet. The BJP has been facing criticism that it had not invited its partner Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. “We are not looking at Pawan Kalyan as an outsider. He is our family member,’’ he said.

Modi would be reaching Gannavaram airport at 10.10 am and leave to Bhimavaram where he would unveil statue of Alluri and attend a public meeting. The BJP leader said the ministers of the State Cabinet did not have any power and they should resign from their posts instead of being in the Cabinet without any power.

INSTAL ALLURI STATUE IN PARLIAMENT: NAIDU

Vijayawada: Thanking the Centre for its decision to remember revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday wrote separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging them to instal the statue of Alluri in Parliament complex. The Prime Minister will unveil the bronze statue of Alluri at Bhimavaram on July 4 to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the revolutionary freedom fighter.