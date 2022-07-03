STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High alert as big cat enters Vepada mandal

Shrungavarapukota DFO D Gangaraju said, “As per the directions of the pug marks, the tiger may go to Devarapalli under Vizag district. We alerted Pothubandipalem and neighbouring villages.”

Published: 03rd July 2022 04:46 AM

Corbett Tiger Reserve

Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A big cat, suspected to be a tiger, which is on the prowl, has reportedly entered Vepada mandal in the district. Residents of Pothubandipalem have found tiger movement on the hills on Saturday morning. Based on the locals’ information, forest officials rushed to the spot and recorded pug marks.

A high alert has been sounded in Pothubandipalem, Venkayyapalem, Borravalasa, China Dungada, Kondagangubudi and neighbouring villages in Mentada mandal. Shrungavarapukota DFO D Gangaraju said, “As per the directions of the pug marks, the tiger may go to Devarapalli under Vizag district. We alerted Pothubandipalem and neighbouring villages.”

