STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pug marks found at Peddapalli forest area

The forest officials along with revenue staff sounded an alert in Peddapalli and other neighbouring villages of Mantripalem and Gollapalem and asked people not to go to the forest area.

Published: 03rd July 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Pug marks of a male tiger found near Peddapalle reserve forest area in Yelamanchili mandal on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

Pug marks of a male tiger found near Peddapalle reserve forest area in Yelamanchili mandal on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Pug Marks of the tiger, which has been giving sleepless nights to people, were found in Peddapalli forest area.Yelamanchili forest section officers identified pug marks of the tiger in Peddapalli forest area on Saturday.The tiger might have strayed into the area via Kokkirapalli from Ramachandrapuram in Kotauratla mandal after killing a buffalo in Srirampuram.

The forest officials along with revenue staff sounded an alert in Peddapalli and other neighbouring villages of Mantripalem and Gollapalem and asked people not to go to the forest area. Farmers were advised not to take cattle for grazing. District Forest Officer Anant Shankar on Saturday said pug marks were identified in Peddapalli area in the early morning after people informed them and a special monitoring team has been deployed.

They also set up cameras to monitor movement of the tiger. There are five human habitations in the area and awareness programmes were organised with the help of village elders.He said he spoke to the district collector on the issue. He said the tiger, which was on the move, is a male tiger and it is the same one which strayed into Anakapalle district from Tuni. He appealed to people not to believe reports and videos which were going viral in social media. All of them are fake and old videos and are creating panic among people, he explained.

“There is no need to panic as officials are monitoring the situation 24x7 and camera traps are set up. Despite the difficult situation due to the monsoon, officials were able to track tiger movement of the tiger for the last one month,” he said.

He said people take all precautions. They should not sleep in the open spaces outside their house. They should avoid going into forest areas. In case of attack on cattle, they should inform the forest officials. The government will pay compensation, he said.

Anant Shankar said though the tiger has been on the move for the last one month in the human habitations, it did not harm anyone. The tiger might go back to its original habitation. The tiger is not staying at one place. Because of the monsoon, chances of the tiger visiting the water bodies are less, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pug Marks Tiger Kokkirapalli Yelamanchili Peddapalli forest area
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp