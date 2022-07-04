Andhra state government to include egg, chikki in every school student's meals from 2022-23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has taken several steps to address malnutrition among schoolchildren. The government released an order to supply egg and peanut jaggery chikki to all the students in schools, irrespective of them having mid-day meals under the Jagananna Gorumuddha scheme.

In the order, Director of mid-day meals and school sanitation BM Diwan Mydeen directed all the DEOs to instruct headmasters to take steps to provide eggs and chikkies to all the students during the mid-day meals from the new academic year.

Earlier, the government directed the DEOs to provide eggs for five days and chikkies for three days to the schoolchildren, who take the mid-day meals in schools. Now, the government has extended it to all the students to enhance their nutrition intake.