Andhra's gold robbery case cracked, four arrested

Later, Kamalakar lodged a complaint with police stating that 1,652 grams of gold ornaments were robbed and furnished bills to substantiate his claim.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Police on Sunday arrested four persons in connection with the sensational gold robbery case and recovered 1,652 grams of gold ornaments, two motorcycles and six mobile phones from them. Disclosing this to media persons, Superintendent of Police GR Radhika said I Santosh Kumar and B Vasudeva Rao of Narasannapeta were working as gold-selling agents at Kalivarapu Kamalakar, owner of Neel Kamal Jewellery Shop. 

As part of their regular duty, they went to a jewellery shop at Srikurmam on June 28. While the duo were returning on a two-wheeler from  Srikurmam to Narasannapeta after visiting a jewellery shop, Anupoju Chandra Harsha, who was running Sree Rajammathalli Jewellery Shop, along with K Rajesh, M Hari and K Lakshminarayana of Srikurmam waylaid and robbed the gold-selling agents between Adavaram and Ampolu villages in Gara mandal. After spraying chilli powder into the eyes of the two agents, the quartet fled with the bag containing gold ornaments. 

Later, Kamalakar lodged a complaint with police stating that 1,652 grams of gold ornaments were robbed and furnished bills to substantiate his claim. After registering a case, Gara police took up investigation. The police apprehended the quartet and recovered 1,652 grams of gold ornaments, which were buried near Rajesh’s chicken shop in Srikurmam, the SP said.

