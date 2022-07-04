APSECM to conduct energy audit in 16 urban local bodies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to further penetrate energy conservation and energy efficiency programmes in Andhra Pradesh and find out energy-conserving opportunities and potential energy savings in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has provided financial support and given green signal to the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to conduct investment-grade energy audit (IGEA) in 16 municipal corporations as part of its Municipal Demand Side Management Programme.

The APSECM will take the necessary support and assistance from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to conduct the IGEA in the municipal corporations.

The IGEA is being conducted to evaluate the energy performance of identified pumps in drinking water and sewage pumping systems of municipal corporations in a scientific way and thus explore the energy savings potential to make necessary recommendations on energy conservation and energy efficiency measures along with the investment required for implementation of the recommended measures.

The audit covers energy performance evaluation, including efficiency tests on the energy-consuming equipment, highlights the recommendations for replacing and retrofitting the pumpsets/motors that are inefficient, recommends best operational and maintenance practices of pumping system, estimates the budget for the proposed energy efficiency measures and evaluates the cost-benefit analysis of the project along with payback period (return on investment).

Energy efficiency in municipal water supply systems can save water and energy while reducing costs and improving services at the same time. For those systems that bear the financial responsibility for local public services, efficiency in the provision of energy and water is one of the few cost-effective options available for meeting growing demands for vital services such as electricity, water and wastewater treatment. In view of this, the BEE is implementing Mu-DSM (Municipal Demand Side Management) in all the States to allow municipalities to tap the energy-saving potential.

The APSECM has selected a New Delhi-based expert agency - PTC India Limited, through a tendering system to conduct a detailed investment-grade energy audit in the pumping segment of 16 municipal corporations with the BEE funding assistance. Accordingly, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and Vice-Chairman of APSECM K Vijayanand has requested Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Y Srilakshmi to issue instructions to all the commissioners of municipal corporations for extending necessary support to the APSECM in conducting the energy audit.

APSECM officials said with the co-operation and support from the municipal department, the energy audit study will be completed within the stipulated time and make proper recommendations to municipalities to achieve significant electricity and monetary savings.

The municipal sector consumes electricity to the tune of 3,400 Million Units (as per tariff order 2021-22) per annum. The implementation of energy efficiency measures may help the municipal sector to reduce its electricity consumption significantly, besides huge savings on power bills.

