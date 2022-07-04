Guntur's silent library: New books worth Rs 1.3 crore give libraries fresh lease of life 

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The well-lit quiet rooms heavy with biblichor and shelves full of books have almost become part of a nostalgic past with new technologies ushering in a shift in reading habits. In the erstwhile Guntur district, however, a silent library movement has been on for the past few months.

Libraries, neglected and gradually being relegated to the past over the last one decade, got a revival with authorities supplying 1.5 lakh new books worth Rs 1.3 crore to 228 libraries, including the district library, 97 branch libraries, 41 rural libraries and 89 book depots in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts.

After the number of students, preparing for various exams, frequenting the libraries fell due to shortage of new books, basic amenities and required staff, the district library department sent proposals to the government, highlighting the situation. The government allotted Rs 1.50 crore in January, and the officials took up development works.

“New books are available from May. Of the total, 35 per cent of books are for competitive exams in both English and Telugu,” district library chairperson B Devanand said. Regular inspections are now being conducted to ensure the books are maintained properly, Devanand explained the initiative has resulted in an increase in the number of visitors, with more than 24,700 people visiting the libraries in June.

Meghana, a graduate and a regular at the Guntur District Central Library, said the quiet atmosphere encouraged her to visit the libraries though most books are available online. “However, due to a lack of proper facilities, I started visiting reading rooms, paying money on an hourly basis. Since the libraries have been revamped, I have started to revisit them,’’ she added. The officials, meanwhile, are promoting the facilities available at the libraries online.