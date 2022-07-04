STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JSP launches Jana Vani for grievance redressal

Hundreds of grievances were brought to the notice of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during the Jana Vani programme organised by the party at the MBVK building in the city on Sunday.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan receives grievances from people after launching the Jana Vani programme in Vijayawada on Sunday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of grievances were brought to the notice of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during the Jana Vani programme organised by the party at the MBVK building in the city on Sunday.“We are not saying that we will do wonders. We will not say we are powerful to redress all your grievances. All we are saying is we will make the officials concerned wake up with our loud voice. We will make those leaders, who spend their time on foreign jaunts, remember their promises to people,” he said.

With scores of people queuing up to submit their petitions to Pawan Kalyan, Jana Sena functionaries noted their grievances and in a phased manner, they were sent into the auditorium to meet the Jana Sena chief. 
Launching Jana Vani, Pawan Kalyan said they were forced to come up with the programme as the ruling party, which has to do it, failed to organise such an event. “Solution to a problem can be found when those in power visit those with grievances and listen to them. Unfortunately, the present government has no time for people. What is the use of being in power when you cannot redress the public grievances?” Pawan Kalyan questioned.  

He said inspiration for his Jana Vani had come from ‘The Other Path’ authored by Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto. In the book, it is stated that meeting people directly will help in finding solutions to their problems.“For the past three years, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no time to listen to common man’s grievances and redress them,” the Jana Sena chief alleged.Pawan Kalan, who got down from the stage to receive petitions from the differently-abled, who came in wheelchairs, demanded a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 for them and one rehabilitation centre for the differently-abled in every district.

