CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks special category status for Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy raised a slew of demands, including granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh, in a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gannavaram airport on Monday.

Jagan sought special status citing the huge loses the State has incurred post the 2014 bifurcation. He wanted the implementation of the provisions under the AP Reorganisation Act. He also requested the release of the pending Rs 34,125.4 crore resource gap grant. Jagan sought the central nod for the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548.87 crore for the Polavaram Project.