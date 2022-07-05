Heavy rains likely in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the active southwest monsoon over coastal Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains lashed one or two places in Vizianagaram and Krishna districts in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday. Light to moderate rain occurred at many places in coastal districts and one or two places in Rayalaseema.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in north and south coastal districts on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north and south coastal districts while a few places in Rayalaseema region are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.