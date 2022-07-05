Students' cultural event a big draw at 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju began with a colourful cultural performance by students of SRKR Engineering College at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Bhimavaram on Monday.

The dais was decorated with colourful flowers and lights and the theme song highlighted the unity and diversity of India. Around 2,000 students of SRKR Engineering College and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan took part in the cultural event. They showcased the rich cultural heritage of India, besides national integrity, said event organiser Sitaramaraju.

Bhimavaram has assumed greater significance now with the year-long birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri. The college students performed famous dances of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Kashmir and northern States.