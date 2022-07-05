Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam posts record hundi collection of over Rs 6 crore

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) received a hundi collection of Rs 6.18 crore on Monday, the highest single-day collection after the darshan of Srivari resumed following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Monday's revenue of Rs 6.18 crore is the highest after the TTD resumed all kinds of sevas and darshans post-COVID restrictions," TTD's Finance Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer O Balaji told The New Indian Express.

The TTD's highest single-day hundi collection ever was Rs 6.45 cr in 2018. In July 2018 too, the TTD got a single-day hundi collection of Rs 6.28 crore. On Monday, the single-day collection went past the Rs 6 crore-mark for the third time in the temple’s history.

With vacations to educational institutions drawing to an end, there was a huge rush of devotees at the hill shrine and it has been receiving more than 65,000 devotees a day on normal days, besides recording more than 80,000 footfalls on weekends.