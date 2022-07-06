Amalapuram arson: Andhra Pradesh HC rejects bail plea of accused TDP leader Arigela Venkata Ramarao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to TDP leader Arigela Venkata Ramarao, whose name figured in the case related to violence that broke out in Amalapuram after the State government came up with a proposal to rename Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar on May 24.

Ramarao filed four separate petitions before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Appearing on behalf of Ramarao, advocate N Raviprasad said the petitioner was innocent and he was not involved in the violence that erupted in Amalapuram. He said the police foisted the case against the petitioner out of political reasons.

Additional Public Prosecutor S Dushyanth Reddy, appearing on behalf of the State police, said Ramarao was behind taking out a rally, mobilised a large gathering and incited violence. He said the TDP leader provoked people by way of social media posts and WhatsApp messages. Dushyanth Reddy also informed the court that there is evidence to prove his role in the violence.

The Additional Public Prosecutor said they are establishing the role of the petitioner with the help of the statements given by those injured in the violence, those arrested for indulging in arson and CCTV footage. Dushyanth Reddy said there is a need to take the petitioner into custody for questioning.

Justice S Subba Reddy said there is a need for the investigation agency to take the petitioner into custody for questioning for a fair probe into the incident and dismissed the bail petitions of Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, the High Court granted conditional bail to some other petitioners whose names figured in the violence on the grounds that their names did not figure in the complaint and were added as accused based on the statements of the other accused.