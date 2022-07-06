STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh ACB seeks time over suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao's plea

Appearing on behalf of ABV, senior counsel B Adinarayana Rao informed the court that not a single rupee was paid in the purchase of security equipment.

DG-rank IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sought time to file its counter in a petition filed by suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao urging the court to quash the case filed against him by the agency in March 2021 alleging irregularities in purchase of security equipment when he was the Intelligence chief. 

Appearing on behalf of ABV, senior counsel B Adinarayana Rao informed the court that not a single rupee was paid in the purchase of security equipment. ACB’s counsel A Gayatri Reddy said the probe is in the final stage and sought time to file a counter. The court posted the matter to July 19.

