Andhra Pradesh CRDA allots 119 MIG layout plots at Navuluru village

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has so far allotted 119 plots to eligible beneficiaries in MIG layout at Navuluru village under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation Limits, said CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Vivek Yadav said that 147 persons had applied for plots in MIG layout and 102 were selected in the first phase in an online random lottery draw held in the CRDA office on June 25 and the plot allotment certificates were handed over to the beneficiaries.

Another 17 persons were selected on Tuesday through an online random lottery at the CRDA office in Lenin Centre. The documents of the plots have been handed over to the beneficiaries.Common people got 11 plots in the 240 yards category and six plots in the 200 yards category. So far 119 plots have been allotted in the MIG layout of 386 plots in Jagananna Smart Township.

The commissioner made it clear that preparations are being made to invite applications for 267 plots in Phase-2. Vivek Yadav said that candidates who got the verification documents through e-lottery should get the agreement within a month and 30 percent instalment should be paid within a month.

Another 30 per cent should be paid in cash within six months. While the remaining 30 percent instalment should be paid within a year and registration should be done.

A 5 per cent discount will be given to the candidates who paid the entire instalment within the first month and priority will be given in plot registration, he said, adding that those who bought plots in CRDA MIG layout will get good benefits in future.

It may be recalled here that MIG layout was inaugurated by the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in January. The plots evoked a good response from the public. APRERA registration facility has been added to this layout approved by the State government. Steps have been taken to ensure that those who have purchased plots do not face any problems in the future.

The CRDA has drafted a plan of action for the development of infrastructure in the layout by constructing 60 and 80-feet connecting roads and 40-feet internal CC roads, he said.