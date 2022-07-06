STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rally to recruit Agniveers in Visakhapatnam from August 14

Registrations for the recruitment rally are open till July 30 and only those candidates who will apply online are eligible to attend the recruitment rally.

Published: 06th July 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A recruitment rally for enrolment to the Indian Army as Agniveers will be conducted at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Visakhapatnam, from August 14 to 31.  

Candidates from 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, i.e. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram,  Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Parvathipuram  Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Eluru, Kakinada, NTR & Yanam (district of UT Puducherry) will be screened for Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk /store keeper technical, Agniveer tradesman (10th pass) and Agniveer tradesman (8th pass). 

Registrations for the recruitment rally are open till July 30. Only those candidates who will apply online are eligible to attend the recruitment rally. The admit cards will be issued online from August 7. The date of reporting at rally site will be intimated on the admit card and the applicant can take a printout of the admit card after August 7 from www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

To avoid large gatherings at one place, candidates will be directed to report to different report centres in the close vicinity of the main venue, Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The same will be coordinated by the recruiting staff at the venue when the candidates report.

"The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent. Candidates must guard against touts/fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. Only hardwork and preparation will ensure selection as per merit," Army said in a release issued here on Tuesday.

Candidates can clarify all recruitment-related queries from the online mobile application 'Army Calling' which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Candidates may also call the Army Recruitment Office, Visakhapatnam, on telephone numbers 0891-2756959 and 0891- 2754680 for further information.

TAGS
Indian Army Agnipath scheme Agniveer Visakhapatnam
