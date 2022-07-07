Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for Nutech unit at Pulivendula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kadapa district on Thursday and Friday. He will participate in various programmes in Vempalle and Pulivendula during his two-day visit to the district.

As per the tour schedule, Jagan will leave his Tadepalli residence at 9 am on Thursday and reach Gannavaram airport to go to Kadapa. After reaching Kadapa, he will go to Pulivendula and stay in R&B Guest House.

He will meet local people and receive petitions. At 1:05 pm, he will lay the foundation stone for Nutech Biosciences unit at the AP Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL) in Pulivendula. From there, he will go to Vempalle, where he will interact with local leaders and inaugurate the YSR Memorial Park.

The newly constructed building for Vempalle Zilla Parishad High School will also be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. Jagan will make a night stay at YSR Estate in Idupulapaya. On Friday, he will pay homage to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy at his memorial on the occasion of the latter's birth anniversary.

Later, he will return to Vijayawada and take part in the YSRC plenary near Nagarjuna University. The YSRC is holding the two-day plenary for the first time after coming to power in the State in 2019. After paying tributes to YSR at the plenary, Jagan, who is also the YSRC chief, will unveil the roadmap for the next Assembly elections in 2024.