4 more held in Polavaram compensation scandal 

Devipatnam tahsildar Veerraju, VRO Sattarkhan, surveyor Bapiraju and revenue inspector Laxmana Rao were already arrested in the scam.

Published: 08th July 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two more revenue officials and two others were arrested for alleged irregularities in the payment of compensation to the displaced families of the Polavaram project. Rampachodavaram police arrested special collector Murali and retired special deputy collector Ramoji  in connection with alleged irregularities in the payment of compensation to Kondamothalu tribals in Devipatnam mandal. The quartet were sent in judicial remand when they were produced in court. With this the total number of arrests in the scam rose to eight. More arrests are likely to be made in connection with the irregularities. 

According to police sources, 11 persons, including revenue employees and middlemen, are being questioned in connection with the irregularities in the payment of compensation to the project oustees. The arrested officers are lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. Devipatnam tahsildar Veerraju, VRO Sattarkhan, surveyor Bapiraju and revenue inspector Laxmana Rao were already arrested in the scam.

