Daring youth saves boy from 400-ft borewell in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

VIJAYAWADA: In a daring five-hour operation, a local youth rescued a nine-year-old boy, who had fallen 30-feet down an open borewell at Gundugolugunta village in Dwaraka Tirumala, Eluru, on Wednesday night.

The boy, M Jaswanth, was playing near his house when he disappeared after 7 pm. Though his parents searched for him, he could not be found, police said.

Neighbours, who heard the child's screams for help, alerted his parents, and on further search, they realised that the boy had fallen into the around 400-feet-deep borewell. They lowered a rope into the well, and found the boy stuck 30-feet down the well. Suresh, a local resident, came forward to rescue the child.

Suresh tied a rope around his waist and abseiled down the borewell through its narrow opening measuring less than 0.25 meter in diameter. "On reaching the boy, he tied a rope around the child's waist. Others pulled them both up to safety," police added.

The rescue operation lasted about five hours, police said, adding that Jaswanth had not sustained any major injuries.The locals of village had rescued Jaswanth by the time police and fire personnel reached the scene.