STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Daring youth saves boy from 400-ft borewell in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

The boy, M Jaswanth, was playing near his house when he disappeared after 7 pm and though his parents searched for him, he could not be found.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Nine-year-old M Jaswanth, rescued from the well after five hours, did not sustain major injuries

Nine-year-old M Jaswanth, rescued from the well after five hours, did not sustain major injuries. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a daring five-hour operation, a local youth rescued a nine-year-old boy, who had fallen 30-feet down an open borewell at Gundugolugunta village in Dwaraka Tirumala, Eluru, on Wednesday night.

The boy, M Jaswanth, was playing near his house when he disappeared after 7 pm. Though his parents searched for him, he could not be found, police said. 

Neighbours, who heard the child's screams for help, alerted his parents, and on further search, they realised that the boy had fallen into the around 400-feet-deep borewell. They lowered a rope into the well, and found the boy stuck 30-feet down the well. Suresh, a local resident, came forward to rescue the child. 

Suresh tied a rope around his waist and abseiled down the borewell through its narrow opening measuring less than 0.25 meter in diameter. "On reaching the boy, he tied a rope around the child's waist. Others pulled them both up to safety," police added.

The rescue operation lasted about five hours, police said, adding that Jaswanth had not sustained any major injuries.The locals of village had rescued Jaswanth by the time police and fire personnel reached the scene.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gundugolugunta village Andhra Pradesh rescue Eluru district
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp