STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Industrial corridors to get Rs 1L cr investment, generate 5.5 lakh jobs

In Kadapa, Kopparthy Node is spread over 6,740 acres and out of which 2,596 acres of land is being developed under the NICDC framework.

Published: 08th July 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said three industrial corridors in Andhra Pradesh spread over 25,000 acres will attract more than Rs 1 lakh crore investments and the industrial estates will generate employment for 5.5 lakh people by 2040. 

Speaking at the meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority on National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) held under the chairpersonship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, the Industries Minister said, “We are the only State in the country to host the implementation of three industrial corridors. They include Chennai - Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Hyderabad - Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC). The three corridors are being developed with the financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT).” 

The minister who participated in the meeting virtually from the APIIC headquarters in Mangalagiri, said the State hosts an industrial node at Krishnapatnam, which spread over 12,000 acres under CBIC. It is expected to attract an investment of Rs 37,500 crore, besides generating employment for 4.6 lakh people in three phases by 2040.

Under VCIC, the State hosts three industrial nodes and clusters at Vizag, Kadapa and Tirupati. In Vizag, Nakkapalli cluster is spread over 4,319 acres and out of the total extent, 3,199 acres of land is being developed under NICDC framework. This will attract an investment of Rs 33,500 crore and generate employment for 26,700 people by 2040.

In Kadapa, Kopparthy Node is spread over 6,740 acres and out of which 2,596 acres of land is being developed under the NICDC framework. This will attract an investment of Rs 7,790 crore and generate employment for 78,700 people.

Under HBIC, the State hosts an industrial node at Orvakal, which is spread over 9,000 acres. Out of the total, 4,713 acres are earmarked for development under the NICDC framework, which will attract an investment of Rs 37,300 crore, besides generating employment for 77,000 people, the minister explained.

Stating that the NICDC is providing funding assistance for development of internal infrastructure only as per the existing provisions, he urged the Centre to provide aid for external linkages such as connecting roads, water, power and gas as external infrastructure is also equally important for the development of industrial areas. 

3 industrial corridors

Chennai - Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC)
Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC)   
Hyderabad - Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC)
The three corridors are being developed with the financial assistance from ADB and NICDIT

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp