Rs 891 crore flue gas desulphurisation plant to be ready at NTPC Simhadri by March 2023

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: NTPC Simhadri plant has taken up construction of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) plant as part of the measures to protect the environment and check pollution. The plant will help reduce carbon and carbon dioxide being released in the process of power generation at the coal fired plant. Four FGD chimneys of 143 metres long are being constructed.

FGD plant which was taken up with Rs 891 crore was scheduled to complete in April this year. However, construction got delayed due to the COVID pandemic and it is expected to be completed by March next year.

NTPC Simhadri, also known as hill of lights, is a modern coal-fired power plant, and is a combination of four independent generation units, with common water and fuel sources, and common ash ponds.

Each of the four units has a capacity of 500 MW. Units 1 and 2 were commissioned as a part of the first phase in February 2002 and August 2004, respectively, to meet urgent needs of power in the largely agrarian coastal Andhra and North-Coastal Andhra regions. Units 3 and 4 were commissioned in March 2011 and March 2012, respectively.

Set up on July 8, 1997 NTPC Simhadri will be celebrating its silver jubilee on Friday. Group general manager of NTPC Simhadri Girish Chandra Choukse said they were giving utmost priority to power generation, CSR activities in project-affected villages, safety and health of the employees and surrounding villages.

NTPC Simhadri draws water from Yeleru canal to a man made raw water reservoir spread in 150 acres near plant boundary for storage and further use. A floating solar project with 25 MW generation capacity was installed in the reservoir.

It is the single largest installation in the country and it is also considered to be an engineering marvel with unique anchoring and mooring techniques. Choukse said that the girls empowerment mission (GEM) programme of NTPC Simhadri was a huge hit among girls in the age group of 10-12 in the vicinity of its power plant in Parawada.

NTPC provides facilities like accommodation, food, tracksuit and shoes, uniform, personal use items and conducts regular health checkup in a secured environment so that girls feel at home even though they are away from their home during training.

He said the programme was aimed at making these girls aware of themselves, their hidden talent, orientation and motivate them to nurture their creativity while sharpening psychological, social and emotional growth besides making learning a lively, engaging, and impactful experience.