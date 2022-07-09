STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC sends notice to state government over river bank encroachments

The court directed the officials to submit district-wise full details of tanks and river flood banks, encroachments and illegal constructions on those lands.

Published: 09th July 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking note of the alleged encroachments of river flood banks and irrigation tanks, the Andhra Pradesh High Court issued notices to the State government on Friday.

Notices were issued to the chief Secretary, principal secretaries of Water Resources, Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments and all 26 district collectors, directing them to file a counter affidavit. The case will be heard on August 10. 

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice PK Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu directed the officials to submit district-wise full details of tanks and river flood banks, encroachments and illegal constructions on those lands. 

The court also clubbed a PIL filed by TDP leader Uma Maheswara Naidu alleging that YSRC leaders had filled up the 100-acre Subedhar Tank in Anantapur, and converted it into housing sites, and another PIL pertaining to a similar case in another district. 

The court said it would issue relevant orders after examining the counter filed. If proved that tank has been encroached, the government would be directed to reconstruct the tank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Andhra Pradesh government River bank encroachments Irrigation tank encroachments
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp