Andhra Pradesh HC sends notice to state government over river bank encroachments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking note of the alleged encroachments of river flood banks and irrigation tanks, the Andhra Pradesh High Court issued notices to the State government on Friday.

Notices were issued to the chief Secretary, principal secretaries of Water Resources, Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments and all 26 district collectors, directing them to file a counter affidavit. The case will be heard on August 10.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice PK Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu directed the officials to submit district-wise full details of tanks and river flood banks, encroachments and illegal constructions on those lands.

The court also clubbed a PIL filed by TDP leader Uma Maheswara Naidu alleging that YSRC leaders had filled up the 100-acre Subedhar Tank in Anantapur, and converted it into housing sites, and another PIL pertaining to a similar case in another district.

The court said it would issue relevant orders after examining the counter filed. If proved that tank has been encroached, the government would be directed to reconstruct the tank.