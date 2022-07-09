Railways restore Vivek, Antyodaya Express trains from Andhra Pradesh's Santragachi to clear rush

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In view of increasing demand from passengers, Railways has decided to restore Santragachi-Mangaluru Central Vivek Express and Santragachi-Tambaram Antyodaya Express from July 14 and July 18, respectively.

The train no. 22851 Santragachi-Mangaluru Central Vivek Express will leave Santragachi at 2.55 pm on Thursdays with effect from July 14. The train will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.55 am and leave at 4.15 am and reach Mangaluru Central on the next day at 8.50 am.

In the return direction, the train no. 22852 Mangaluru Central-Santragachi Vivek Express will leave Mangaluru Central at 11 pm on Saturdays with effect from July 16 which will reach Visakhapatnam at 2 am and departure at 3.15 am and will reach Santragachi at 5.15 pm.

The train no. 22841 Santragachi-Tambaram Antyodaya express will leave Santragachi at 6 pm on Monday with effect from July 18, which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 7.05 am and departure at 7.25 am.

In the return direction, the train no. 22842 Tambaram-Santragachi Antyodaya Express will leave Tambaram at 7.15 am on Wednesday with effect from July 20, which will reach Visakhapatnam at 8.30 pm and departure at 8.50 pm and will reach Santragachi at 10.25 am.

Meanwhile, destination of two trains has been changed to Sri Mokshagundam Viseswaraya Terminal Bengaluru instead of Bengaluru Cantt.