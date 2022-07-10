Boy, grandmother killed as wall collapsed in heavy rains at Kumaram village in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA / SRIKAKULAM / RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Two of a family, including a boy, were killed and three others sustained injuries when a wall collapsed in heavy rain at Kumaram village in Garividi Mandal, Vizianagaram, early on Saturday. The deceased, Addala Laxmi (49) and Addala Harshit Varma (5), were asleep when the wall collapsed around 3 am. Garividi SI B Murali said, the boy’s parents Addala Ramu and Sai Dharani and sister Bhavani were injured.

“Ramu’s son and mother died instantly. The injured were shifted to Maharaja District Hospital,” the SI said, adding a case was registered. Heavy rains likely for 4 days Meanwhile, heavy rains are likely in the State for the next four days under the influence of a low-pressure area over Odisha and an active Southwest Monsoon.

Since Friday afternoon, north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and parts of Vizag and Alluri have witnessed heavy to very heavy downpour. Incessant rains were reported in parts of Krishna delta, including Vijayawada.

In the 24-hours ending 8:30 am Saturday, highest rainfall of 22 cm was reported at Merakamudidam, Vizianagaram; followed by 17 cm in Garividi and 14 cm at Ranasthalam, Srikakulam; 13 cm at Cheepurupalle and 12 cm at Therlam in Vizianagaram.

APSDMA asks Collectors to set up control rooms in districts

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has set up a state-level control room and urged the district collectors to establish control rooms in their respective districts as well. APSDMA managing director Dr BR Ambedkar, who reviewed the situation across the State, urged people, especially those living in the low-lying areas, to stay alert and contact the control rooms, if there is a need to take up emergency relief or rescue operations.

Incessant rains in Konaseema district resulted in a breach of temporary roads laid between Mukkamala and Pasupalli villages in Ambajipeta mandal, as the irrigation canals started overflowing with rainwater. As a result, road transportation between two to three villages in the area was cut off.As surplus water was released from Yeleru reservoir, floodwater inundated the highway, affecting commute between Prathipadu and Yeleswaram mandals, Kakinada district. Low-lying areas in Rowthulapudi, Prathipadu and Gollaprolu mandals were also affected. In Gantipedapudi village, P Gannavaram mandal, people had to deploy boats to commute. People living in the low-lying areas are being evacuated.

A family goes on a bike in downpour in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

With flood levels at Dowaleswaram barrage on Godavari and Prakasam barrage on Krishna rivers steadily rising, officials at the the water resources department released the surplus water into the sea.

As inflows into the river at Polavaram project and Dowaleswaram barrage increased, all crest gates of Polavaram spillway were lifted and flood water is being released downstream at the discharge rate of 2 lakh cusecs.

Speaking to TNIE, Polavaram project SE Narasimha Murthy said water resources authorities are discharging nearly 2.15 lakh cusecs of water into the sea from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram. The discharge rate is expected to reach 3 to 4 lakh cusecs in two to three days.

As of now the water level at the barrage is around 10.90 feet, but once it touches 11.75 feet, all gates would be opened completely to discharge the water. First warning level would be issued as well.

East Godavari district received an average received of 21.8 mm on Saturday, officials at the collectorate reported.

Heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of Krishna river saw heavy inflows at Prakasam Barrage. By 6 pm, 25 gates of the barrage were lifted to one feet height, and surplus water was released downstream at a discharge rate of 18,375 cusecs. Water was being released at 4,742 cusecs discharge rate through canals. District collectors of NTR, Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla have alerted the people living near the river islets.

Dial for assistance

Toll-free numbers: 1070; 18004250101; 0863-2377118

Guntur district Collectorate:0863-2234014