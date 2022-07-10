STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Construction activities in monsoon: 90 lakh tonnes of sand stocked to meet demand 

Construction activity is unlikely to be hampered in the monsoon season as the government has stocked adequate quantity of sand in all the depots in the State to meet the demand.

Published: 10th July 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Construction activity is unlikely to be hampered in the monsoon season as the government has stocked an adequate quantity of sand in all the depots in the state to meet the demand.
As sand cannot be excavated during the monsoon due to flooding of rivers, adequate quantity of sand has been stocked going by the demand for the construction material during the rainy season in the last three years.

Even as the supply of sand has been entrusted to a private agency,  it needs to stock the required quantity of construction material as mentioned in the agreement reached with the government.Informing that around 90 lakh tonnes of sand has been stocked in the depots, Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy told TNIE that going by the demand for the construction material in the monsoon in the past three years, the government has estimated the required quantity and the agency supplying sand has stocked the construction material as per the estimate.

In fact, the average demand for sand is about 1 lakh tonnes a day and the total requirement may be between 45 and 60 lakh tonnes for the monsoon season. However, 90 lakh tonnes of sand has been stocked in the depots to meet even if the demand is more, he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Construction Monsoon Sand
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp