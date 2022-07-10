Construction activities in monsoon: 90 lakh tonnes of sand stocked to meet demand 

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: Construction activity is unlikely to be hampered in the monsoon season as the government has stocked an adequate quantity of sand in all the depots in the state to meet the demand.

As sand cannot be excavated during the monsoon due to flooding of rivers, adequate quantity of sand has been stocked going by the demand for the construction material during the rainy season in the last three years.

Even as the supply of sand has been entrusted to a private agency, it needs to stock the required quantity of construction material as mentioned in the agreement reached with the government.Informing that around 90 lakh tonnes of sand has been stocked in the depots, Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy told TNIE that going by the demand for the construction material in the monsoon in the past three years, the government has estimated the required quantity and the agency supplying sand has stocked the construction material as per the estimate.

In fact, the average demand for sand is about 1 lakh tonnes a day and the total requirement may be between 45 and 60 lakh tonnes for the monsoon season. However, 90 lakh tonnes of sand has been stocked in the depots to meet even if the demand is more, he explained.