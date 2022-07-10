STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Engineering students develop technology to end bogus voting

Thousands of officials, police personnel and the Election Commission work hard day and night to make sure elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.  

Published: 10th July 2022 11:27 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR:  With an intention to utilise their knowledge to benefit society, four engineering students, with the help of their lecturer, developed a technology to ensure transparent voting in the elections. Elections in India, the world’s largest democracy, are not a small affair. Thousands of officials, police personnel and the Election Commission work hard day and night to make sure elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.  

RV Krishnaiah

Vamsi Krishna, a computer science student of Chebrolu Engineering College, who was searching for ideas for his project, decided to work on something that will make the election process easier and secure.

When he discussed his idea with friends Roshini, Haniharika, and Jayasree, they encouraged him and under the guidance of their lecturer RV Krishnaiah, developed an Aadhaar-controlled polling station with a remote monitoring system.

Explaining the working of the system, Krishnaian told The New Indian Express that a 300 sq feet room with biometric lock will be set up, which will be linked with Aadhaar. An EVM machine will be present in the room. Only one person can enter the room at a time and in order to do so, the voter should scan his/her fingerprints.

Once the voters enter, the doors will be closed and after the voters had exercised their franchise, they have to scan their fingerprints again. Only then the doors will open and the voters can go out and their details will be recorded. Speaking about its benefits, he said no person will be able to enter the room twice and if anyone tries, the doors will not open and an alert will be sent to the operators.

Manual labour can be reduced and it will be hundred percent transparent. And the biggest advantage is voters don’t need to go to a certain polling station.  The project was selected by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, which allotted `15 lakh to the team to develop the project. “Once the project is completed and tested successfully, we will submit it to the Election Commission of India,” he added.

