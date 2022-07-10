Flood warning issued as water level rises in Tungabhadra dam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With Tungabhadra reservoir receiving heavy inflows, the dam officials have issued the first flood warning alert message to downstream villages, particularly in Kurnool district and Mahabubnagar district in Telangana.

The surplus water will be released at any moment into the river, the dam official said. They requested all the officials concerned and public in downstream villages, adjoining Tungabhadra river to be on alert and take precautionary measures.

Based on Saturday afternoon reports, there was 73.939 TMC of flood water stored at the dam against the 105.788 TMC of full reservoir level capacity. The dam has received 98,644 cusecs of water and water levels reached to 1,624.21 ft against the FRL 1,633.00 ft.