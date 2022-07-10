STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tents swept away as we watched, say pilgrims who escaped Amarnath cloudburst disaster

Pilgrims from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who got a second life after escaping from the tents which got washed away in the Amarnath cloudburst recounted the horrific scenes.

Published: 10th July 2022 10:11 AM

Rescue operation after a cloudburst that hit near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pilgrims from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who got a second life after escaping from the tents which got washed away in the Amarnath cloudburst recounted the horrific scenes. A couple from Telangana said that they had just finished their darshan and reached the tents located outside the cave to take their mobiles and bags.

“It was raining the entire time during the darshan. We had just come back to one of the tents and I was taking a nap, when my husband woke me up and dragged me out of the tent which was being washed away. I was saved but another person in that tent was and died,” said a woman.

“We thought it was rainfall as usual. All of a sudden big chunks of earth along with heavy flow of water came down on the tents, washing away 15-20 tents and the people inside them,” said another man.

