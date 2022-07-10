Tiger on the move, staff set up cages on possible routes at Vissannapeta in Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The tiger, which was spotted on camera for the first time on Friday after it visited for the second time to feed on its prey at Vissannapeta in Kasimkota Mandal, was reportedly on the move. Speaking to The New Indian Express, forest section officer Govind said they could not get any visuals due to heavy rain on Friday night. Fresh pug marks were identified near Padamatammatalli Lova and the tiger was travelling in the forward direction. It is believed to be two km away from Vissannapeta, he said.

The tiger was not staying in one place as it had come from a thick jungle. It was on the move, he said. He said they alerted people in nearby villages of Tammayyapeta and Sampadapuram. He said they set up cages on Friday in the hilltop area. However, they brought back the cages since the tiger was on the move.

Visakhapatnam district forest officer Ananta Shankar said owing to heavy rain, the tiger did not visit the area where cages are located. They were setting up two more cages with traps to lure the tiger which is most probably moving in the nearby area in Kasimkota mandal. He said track teams were trying to identify possible routes of the tiger.