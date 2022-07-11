Andhra Pradesh: Number of part-time job seekers on rise post Covid

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Covid pandemic has affected scores of people around the globe financially. The situation is no different in India. Due to poor financial conditions caused by the pandemic, several students in Andhra Pradesh take up part-time jobs in order to cover their education and other expenses without burdening their families.

After the pandemic, the number of students doing part-time jobs has increased. As the demand for online services has increased by 25 per cent after the pandemic, many e-commerce companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Big Basket, Flipkart and Jiomart are offering jobs in various shifts, with hourly-based salaries.

As a good number of software professionals are still working from home and many of them are doing online shopping, the demand for delivery boys has increased manifold. This is benefitting several students who are working evening shifts after their college. They earn Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 a month.

“This job is not only covering my expenses but also helping me save some money for my future studies,” said Kalyan, a delivery boy. And having just a smartphone and a two-wheeler is enough to do the job is very helpful, he added. Along with this, several degrees and engineering students are giving home tuition to students and working as wardens at private colleges.

“After completing college, I give Mathematics tuition to two children in the evening and another one in the morning before going to college. I’m also getting offers from several parents for tuition. Several children are facing troubles in learning Mathematics as they didn’t attend classes properly in the past two years due to the pandemic,” Rahul, a BSc student, observed. Rahul is earning about Rs 25,000 per month. Many such students are trying to earn money to meet the expenses of their studies and help their families.