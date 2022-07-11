STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India’s population estimated at 140 crore, Andhra Pradesh 5.33 crore as of July 9

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian population has been estimated at 140,69,05,860 and that in Andhra Pradesh at 5,33,02,465 as of July 9, 2022, according to the data prepared by the Andhra University Population Research Centre based on the 2011 population figures. 

As per the Andhra University data, the population of the combined Visakhapatnam district is 46,51,857 and Visakhapatnam city 22,79,076.  Visakhapatnam urban has registered a population growth rate of 2.34 per cent in 2022. Visakhapatnam urban population is expected to cross 25 lakhs by 2027 and 30 lakhs by 2035.

Combined East Godavari district continues to be the most populous district with 55,88,288 people followed by Guntur 52,99,367, Krishna 48,97,763 and Visakhapatnam 46,51,857. In at least six districts —  Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Guntur — there are more women than men, the study reveals. 

The data was released on the occasion of the World Population Day on June 11. Speaking to TNIE, director of the Andhra University Population Research Centre Munuswamy said the centre was functioning under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The centre will conduct surveys on health-related issues. 

The staff at the centre will also make field visits to gather data with regard to the programme implementation plan (PIP) of various welfare schemes of the government. The projected population figures were based on the data collected by them, he said. There has been a steady growth in the population in Andhra Pradesh since the census conducted in 2011.

