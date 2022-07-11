YSRC ‘misrule’: BJP plans Padayatra in Andhra from September 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP will undertake a state-wide Padayatra from September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, said party national secretary Y Satya Kumar. Briefing media persons after the BJP office-bearers meeting held in Vijayawada on Sunday, he said the main objective of Padayatra is to expose the ‘failures’ of the YSRC government.

Asserting that the BJP is the real alternative to YSRC as the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had failed on all fronts, Satya Kumar said they are still working on the road map for Padayatra. “We will shortly finalise the road map as to undertake Padayatra across the State in a single stretch or cover it zone-wise,” he said.

He made it clear that the BJP had not asked YSRC for support to its presidential candidate and accused YSRC of playing mind games.

On speeches at the YSRC plenary, the BJP leader said they were nothing but a pack of lies. “They claim the Central funds as their own funds and Central schemes as their own schemes. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have the word development in his dictionary,” Satya Kumar said.