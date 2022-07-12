Amarnath flashfloods: One from Andhra Pradesh found dead, one still missing

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : One of the two women from East Godavari, who were missing since the July 8 cloudburst-triggered flashflood near the Amarnath cave shrine, was confirmed dead on Monday.

Identifying the deceased as Gunisetty Sudha (55) of T Nagar, authorities said the other woman, Kotha Parvati of Annapurnamma Peta, was yet to be found. Sudha's death was confirmed after her husband and son-in-law identified her body at a Srinagar hospital.

Parvathi and Sudha were part of a 20-member group from East Godavari, who had left on July 1. While the women went missing after the flash flood, their husbands, escaped.

District collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said Sudha's body would be brought to Vizag airport from Srinagar on Monday night, and an ambulance has been arranged at the airport. "The government has arranged for the safe return of all 72 rescued persons from the State," the government said in a statement.