Andhra Pradesh CRDA chief Vivek Yadav lays stone for works at Amaravati LPS layouts

APCRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav said that the infrastructure development in Amaravati and plots allotted to farmers who had given lands for the capital were being done at a rapid pace.

Published: 12th July 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CRDA chief Vivek Yadav at the groundbreaking ceremony for Zone-4 LPS works at Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh CRDA chief Vivek Yadav at the groundbreaking ceremony for Zone-4 LPS works at Amaravati. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Infrastructure development at three more Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts under Zone-V in Amaravati has begun, said APCRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav, after performing bhumi puja for the projects at Tulluru and Rayapudi villages on Monday.

Yadav said that the infrastructure development in Amaravati and plots allotted to farmers who had given lands for the capital were being done at a rapid pace. "While the development works has already been undertaken in Zone-IV, works for internal roads and other infrastructure facilities in Zone-V (B, C & D layouts) at Dondapadu, Thullur and Rayapudi villages were grounded on Monday. Road construction will be taken up at a cost of Rs 93.60 crore," he added.

A total of 3,417 plots spread over 1,130.60 acres in 5B LPS will be as part of the capital master plan. "Roads, bridges, drinking water supply, floodwater canals, sewage canal system, sewage treatment plants (STP) and greenery development, which are crucial, will be developed," Vivek Yadav said, adding that the contract for every construction work was awarded to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL).

Vivek Yadav added that efforts are being taken to procure funds for the development works to be undertaken by APCRDA. For this, he explained that the plots in the CRDA townships are being sold through e-auction. Along with the development of LPS, important infrastructure (trunk infrastructure) works will also be started in the capital.

