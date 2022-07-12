Andhra Pradesh: Rain continues, second flood warning issued at Dowleswaram barrage on Godavari river

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains continues to batter different parts of Godavari and Krishna delta regions, parts of Rayalaseema and the North Andhra coast.

As flood discharge levels crossed the13 lakh mark, the second warning signal has been issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage on the Godavari river at Dowleswaram, near Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

Speaking to TNIE, Barrage officials informed that the flood discharge rate was 13.02 lakh cusecs and the trend is rising. The first warning is issued at 11 lakh cusecs, the second warning at 13 lakh cusecs, and the third warning at 17 lakh cusecs. The flood levels are expected to stabilise after one day and thereafter expected to recede as the third warning signal at Bhadrachalam has been withdrawn.

In recent years, this is the first time flood discharge at this level has been observed at Dowleswaram Barrage during July. Normally such levels are observed during August mid-weeks. “It is very rare to see such levels in the river at this time of the year,” observed a senior official of the water resources department.

The district administrations of Eluru, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Rampachodavaram region) East and West Godavari and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts continue to be on a high alert with increasing flood levels in the Godavari river.

Sabari, a tributary of the Godavari river is flowing at dangerous levels as evident from the water levels at Kunavaram being on par with a high-level bridge on the river. Any more rise in the flood levels, the bridge would submerge.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director BR Ambedkar alerted all people living in the villages and towns along the course of the Godavari river, its distributaries, and canals. They were cautioned against venturing into water bodies or trying to cross them, as there is a surge in flood levels.

He said NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in vulnerable places to undertake rescue and relief operations if needed. Already control rooms have been opened at State, district, and mandal levels. The situation is being closely monitored.