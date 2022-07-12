STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh's new guidelines for Videshi Vidya plan to cover more students

The State government on Monday issued a fresh set of guidelines for Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena, which would benefit more students on saturation mode.

College Students

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued a fresh set of guidelines for Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena, which would benefit more students on saturation mode.

According to the new guidelines, the financial assistance shall be sanctioned to eligible students who get admissions to any of the top 200 World Ranking Universities, published annually by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), across the globe.

The fees of students securing seats in any one of the top 100 QS-ranked universities or institutions would be fully reimbursement, while those getting admitted to institutions ranked 101-200 would get up to Rs 50 lakh of their fees reimbursed under the Jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena scheme. The reimbursement amount would be transferred directly to the students' bank accounts in four installments.

The first instalment would be deposited on producing the immigration card (landing permit/I-94 card). The second instalment would be paid on producing the first semester/term results, the third on producing the second semester results and the final instalment, after the successful completion of fourth and final semester, and upon uploading the mark sheet onto the online portal.

The fee would be reimbursement to PhD and MBBS students on year-wise or semester-wise. Economically Weaker Section is also eligible and it will be applicable to all those family's income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum and the student is aged 35 or below.

The notification for the scheme will be issued twice a year: between September and December and January and May.

A committee headed by the Chief Secretary would select the students. During the former TDP regime, those from EWS were excluded. Besides including them, the YSRC government also raised the income limit to Rs 8 lakh from Rs 6 lakh.

Government help to students to study abroad

The scheme was earlier applicable to only a few countries but is now applicable to top 200 universities in any country.

During the previous government, the fees reimbursement was Rs 15 lakh each to SCs, STs and minorities and Rs 10 lakhs to BCs and Kapus, as per the new guidelines. The previous government had capped the number to 300 SCs, 100 STs, 400 Kapus, 1,000 BCs and 500 minorities but now there is no such limit.

