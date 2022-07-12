STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four TMC of water released from Andhra Pradesh's Nagarjuna Sagar dam

Nagarjuna Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: On the request of the Prakasam district administration, Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) authorities have released nearly 4 TMC of water in the last two weeks to fill 220 storage points in villages and others storage points in urban areas.

With the NSP water, Ongole municipal authorities have filled the Rangarayudu Cheruvu for the city's 2.84 lakh population, over 60 per cent are dependant on water supply from OMC.

"Monday onwards, we are supplying water to the city from Rangarayudu Cheruvu, which is now filled to its maximum capacity. All 10 pumping motors are operational," said Ongole Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao.

The project authorities have stopped water release to the AB canal.

