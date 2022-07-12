JEE Mains 2022 results: Three students in Andhra Pradesh among nation's 14 toppers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE-Main result 2022 session 1 for the June exam. Three students from Andhra Pradesh found place among the 14 toppers to have received 100 NTA score in Session - 1, Paper -1 (BE/BTech). They are Koyyana Suhas, Penikalapasti Ravi Kishore and Polisetty Kartikeya.

Telangana, with four, has the maximum number of toppers, followed by three from Andhra Pradesh, one each from Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Sneha Pareek from Assam was the only girl to have received 100 NTA score. In comparison, 13 boys received a 100 NTA score.

In General, EWS, and SC categories, candidates from AP secured top ranks and in the female category out of 10 ranks, five are from AP and in the male category, three boys from the State found place among the top 13.

An NTA release stated that in the general category, Penicalapati Ravi Kishore stood top, while in the General- EWS category, Polisetty Kartikeya (100) secured top rank and Bhogisri (99.99 percentile) the 4th place. In the OBC category, Koyya Suhas (100) secured first rank and Sanapala Jaswanth (99.99) bagged fifth rank. In the SC category, Dayyala John Joseph ( 99.99) secured the top rank.

Out of 10 toppers in the female category, Darisipudi Saranya, Bhogi Siri, Janapati Sai Chaaritha, Nakka Sai Deepika and Palli Jalajakshi secured 2,3,5,7 and 9 ranks, respectively. In the male category, Suhas, Ravi Kishore and Polisetty Kartikeya found place in top 13.

The NTA conducted JEE Mains-2022 from June 23 to 30 at 588 centres in 407 cities including 17 cities overseas - Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok. As many as 8,72,432 candidates registered for the JEE Main Paper - 1 (BE /B Tech) and 7,69,589 cleared the exam.

To oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination, the NTA had deployed 1,371 officers including observers, city-coordinators, regional coordinators, deputy/independent observers and national coordinators. Visit www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022/ntaresults.nic.in 2022 for JEE main session 1 result 2022.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Koyyana Suhas said he wants to pursue Computer Science in IIT Bombay. Suhas is the youngest son of Simmanna, a high school teacher, and Sudha Rani, a housewife, who hail from Amadalavalasa of Srikakulam district.

Suhas said that he is expecting a single digit rank in the JEE Advanced. He said that the support of his parents, principal, faculty and the support of management of Sri Chitanya, Gayatri Nagar, Vijayawada, helped him a lot in getting a good rank in JEE mains. He completed his high school education in Sri Chaitanya School, Vijayawada.

Ravi Kishore also eyes a seat in IIT Bombay. Hailing from Guntur, Ravi Kishore is the younger son of Adinarayana, a private employee. Her mother works as head nurse in GGH, Guntur. Ravi Kishore completed his high school studies in KKR Gowtham, Gudivada, and Intermediate in Sri Chaitanya, Gosala Branch, Vijayawada.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he thanked his parents, college principal, faculty and other staff. Polisetty Kartikeya is from Kazipet of Tenali mandal in Guntur district. "My dream from childhood is to join IIT and now I have confidence that I will get a seat," said Kartikeya.

His father Koteswara Rao is a farmer and mother a housewife. He completed his high school in KKR Gowtham School, Gudivada and Intermediate in Sri Chaitanya, Vijayawada. He thanked his parents, principal and teachers.