More takers for Inter courses in Andhra Pradesh's 131 upgraded Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas

VIJAYAWADA: The 131 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), which have been upgraded as High Schools Plus from the 2022-23 academic year, are getting good response from students and parents. At present, 221 KGBVs in the State are offering Intermediate courses. The admissions into all 332 KGBVs will conclude on July 12.

The government has also decided to upgrade high schools in 292 mandals where KGBVs are not functioning as high schools plus for girls. However, the response in those schools is poor when compared to the KGBVs.

Adding to these, 25 government Junior colleges were converted into ‘girls only’.In fact, classes for the first and second year students in the junior colleges run by the Board of Intermediate Education were started on July 1.

Moreover, several private and corporate colleges were able to convince many students who completed Class X to join their colleges with their 'marketing strategies'. KGBV Teachers Association state president SBTS Devi said that the decision will ensure secure and quality education to girls.

She appealed to the government to appoint the eligible KGBV teachers as Intermediate lecturers as 95 percent of them have Phd, PG or M Ed. She said that they believe that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will do the needful in that regard.

Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said that there was a huge response from the students to take admission in the upgraded KGBVs. Intermediate classes in the upgraded schools will begin in a week, the commissioner said.