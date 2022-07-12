STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

More takers for Inter courses in Andhra Pradesh's 131 upgraded Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas

At present, 221 KGBVs in the State are offering Intermediate courses and the admissions into all 332 KGBVs will conclude on July 12.

Published: 12th July 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

School staff making arrangements a day before the SSC exams are to begin, at Madhuranagar Municipal School in Visakhapatnam

Image used for representational purpose only.(File photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 131 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), which have been upgraded as High Schools Plus from the 2022-23 academic year, are getting good response from students and parents. At present, 221 KGBVs in the State are offering Intermediate courses. The admissions into all 332 KGBVs will conclude on July 12.

The government has also decided to upgrade high schools  in 292 mandals where KGBVs are not functioning as high schools plus for girls. However, the response in those schools is poor when compared to the KGBVs.

Adding to these, 25 government Junior colleges were converted into ‘girls only’.In fact, classes for the first and second year students in the junior colleges run by the Board of Intermediate Education were started on July 1.

Moreover, several private and corporate colleges were able to convince many students who completed Class X to join their colleges with their 'marketing strategies'.  KGBV Teachers Association state president SBTS Devi said that the decision will ensure secure and quality education to girls.

She  appealed to the government to appoint the eligible KGBV teachers as Intermediate lecturers as 95 percent of them have Phd, PG or M Ed.  She said that they believe that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will do the needful in that regard.

Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said that there was a huge response from the students to take admission in the upgraded KGBVs. Intermediate classes in  the upgraded schools will begin in a week, the commissioner said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas Intermediate courses
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp