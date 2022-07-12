STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to gold plate Srivari temple gopuram soon

Briefing mediapersons, TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said they are planning to use two technologies for gold plating of the temple gopuram.

Published: 12th July 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: After seven decades, gold plating of Ananda Nilayam (gopuram) of Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala will be taken up soon.

However, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to dispense with the traditional manual gold plating system and instead use latest technology so as to not to cause any interruption to temple darshan.

In case of manual gold plating, the temple needs to be closed for a minimum of 14 days, which is not possible given the fact that on an average 75,000 devotees are having darshan of Lord Venkateswara a day. A decision to use the latest technology from a foreign company for gold plating of Ananda Nilayam was taken in the TTD Board meeting held on Monday.

Briefing mediapersons, TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said they are planning to use two technologies for gold plating of the temple gopuram. One use of machinery to gold plate Ananda Nilayam. A mould of the gopuram with two parts will be made, which will be placed on the gopuram using machinery.

The second is spray technology to gold plate the gopuram. "We have taken permission from Agama pandits to use machinery in place of the manual system for gold plating the temple gopuram. A decision with regard to which technology to be used, will be taken in the next board meeting," he explained.

On other decisions taken in the board meeting, he said the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara temple will be organised on a grand scale this year. The annual fete was held in Ekantham in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All Vahana Sevas will be held in Four Mada Streets to enable devotees to have a glimpse of the Lord during the event.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer silk robes to the Lord on behalf of the State government on the first day of Brahmotsavams on September 27. Garuda Seva will be held on October 1 and Brahmotsavams will conclude with Chakra Snanam on October 5, the TTD Chairman elaborated.

He said it was also decided to resume conduct of Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam and the first one will be held in Nellore district from August 16 to 20. "It has also been decided to resume the issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens in Tirupati only after a thorough study to avoid the inconvenience of long wait for devotees in the future," the TTD chief added.

