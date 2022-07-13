STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government rejoins PM Fasal Bima Yojana, CM suggests changes

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar lauded this decision due to which crops of more than 40 lakh farmers of the State will get insurance for natural calamities.

Farmer, paddy

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to rejoin the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) following talks between Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Tomar lauded the decision of the AP government. With this decision, crops of more than 40 lakh farmers of the State will get insurance for natural calamities.

"The Centre has made PMFBY simple and convenient as per the suggestions of the States. We are working continuously with the States to improve the condition of farmers and make them prosperous and transform agriculture into advanced farming," Tomar explained.

The Chief Minister has suggested some changes to make PMFBY beneficial to all farmers.

All the agricultural activities in the State have been brought under the purview of 10,444 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), where every crop grown by farmers is being e-cropped with geotagging, besides getting updates on a real-time basis. "A free crop insurance scheme will go a long way with e-cropping and if the Centre and State bear the premium paid by small and marginal farmers equally, it will be more beneficial," he opined.

Jagan requested the Union Minister to consider the proposal and thanked him for including AP in PMFBY and making some changes in the guidelines. Tomar hailed Jagan for his commitment to protecting the interests of farmers by bringing revolutionary reforms in the agriculture sector and thanked him for rejoining Fasal Bima Yojana.

Acknowledging the innovative programmes of the State government, like e-cropping, the Union Minister stated that a meeting will be held with Agriculture Ministers of States to discuss the innovative schemes which help motivate others to take initiatives for the welfare of small and marginal farmers.

