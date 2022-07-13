STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC issues non-bailable warrant against Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana

The matter was posted to August 2 and the three other officers were given exemption from personal appearance.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Secretary (Finance Department) KVV Satyanarayana for his failure to appear before the court in a case pertaining to non-payment of bills related to the Education Department.

While hearing a petition filed by Karvy Data Management Services Limited seeking the court’s intervention for release of Rs 21.19 crore bills pertaining to supply of tabs and biometric equipment to schools, the court earlier asked Satyanarayana, Principal Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar and previous Director (Education) S Suresh Kumar to appear before it in person.

While the three officers appeared before the court, Satyanarayana did not appear personally and his counsel filed an affidavit stating that he developed COVID symptoms and sought exemption. As the affidavit was not in the records, the court issued an NBW against Satyanarayana. The matter was posted to August 2 and the three other officers were given exemption from personal appearance.

