Andhra Pradesh Mines department gets national award, Rs 2.4 crore incentive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Mines and Geology Department has got a national award for implementing best policies.

The Union Ministry of Mines has also given an incentive of Rs 2.4 crore for two years to the mines department under the Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar for best performance in taking initiatives in exploration, auction and operationalisation of mines.

At the national conclave on mines and minerals held at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award and incentive to Principal Secretary (Mines) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy.

To encourage mining of major minerals in the country, the Union Ministry presents the the Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar to the States following best mining policies. In the past two years, Andhra Pradesh has followed the best practices in exploration, auction and operationalisation of 10 types of major minerals.

Congratulating the State for efficient maintenance of mining blocks, the Centre has also presented the Geological Survey of India reports for handing over 5 fresh blocks of G4 level to Andhra Pradesh for 2022-23.