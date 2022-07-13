STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Mines department gets national award, Rs 2.4 crore incentive

In the past two years, AP has followed the best practices in exploration, auction and operationalisation of 10 types of major minerals.

Published: 13th July 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Mines secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi

Andhra Pradesh Mines secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Mines and Geology Department has got a national award for implementing best policies.

The Union Ministry of Mines has also given an incentive of Rs 2.4 crore for two years to the mines department under the Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar for best performance in taking initiatives in exploration, auction and operationalisation of mines.

At the national conclave on mines and minerals held at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award and incentive to Principal Secretary (Mines) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy.

To encourage mining of major minerals in the country, the Union Ministry presents the the Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar to the States following best mining policies. In the past two years, Andhra Pradesh has followed the best practices in exploration, auction and operationalisation of 10 types of major minerals.

Congratulating the State for efficient maintenance of mining blocks, the Centre has also presented the Geological Survey of India reports for handing over 5 fresh blocks of G4 level to Andhra Pradesh for 2022-23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar Ministry of Mines Andhra Pradesh Mines department
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp