Andhra Pradesh RTC announces 25 per cent relief on tickets for elderly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has said that it will extend 25 per cent concession on tickets for all of its services to all senior citizens. Even digital copies of Aadhaar cards will be accepted as ID proof.

Instructions have been issued to officials concerned to accept any of the following proofs from senior citizens at the time of purchase/ reservation of tickets: Aadhar, Senior Citizen ID, PAN, Voter ID and passport and ration card.

Meanwhile, the Public Transport Department on Tuesday issued orders to provide compassionate employment to the dependents of APSRTC employees who died before January 1, 2020 while in service.

APSRTC MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao will forward 896 pending applications to the district collectors in the first phase. The collectors may then consider the cases and issue orders for compassionate appointments at village and ward secretariats.