Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh river deltas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The low pressure area formed over coastal areas of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, now lies over North West Bay of Bengal as a wellmarked Low-Pressure Area. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places over north coastal districts and Godavari and Krishna delta regions.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, under the influence of a lowpressure area, heavy rains lashed parts of the north coast, Godavari and Krishna deltas. Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in the coastal districts and a few places over Rayalaseema.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, the highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded at Chintur in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Nuzvid of Eluru district, followed by 6 cm in Koyyalagudem of Eluru, Araku Valley of Aluri Sitarama Raju district, 4 cm in VR Puram, Paderu, Kunavaram of Aluri Sitarama Raju, and Prathipadu, Tuni of Kakinada.

The AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data showed that Borangula of Munchingi Puttu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district received the highest rainfall of 8.25 cm On Tuesday till 8 pm, light to moderate rains were reported at one or two places in Palnadu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, Krishna, Bapatla, NTR and Nandyal districts.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal districts, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at a few places in Rayalaseema districts on Wednesday.

No adverse weather warning was issued for south coastal districts. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in North coastal districts and a few places over south coastal districts and Rayalaseema are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Srikakulam district on July 14, and at isolated places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on July 15. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.