South Central Railway steps up inspection at 87 vulnerable sections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of monsoon rains, South Central Railway (SCR) has identified 87 vulnerable sections and 915 bridges in the zone where precautionary measures were enhanced with round the clock surveillance.

An action plan was readied, and multi-disciplinary teams were formed to monitor train operations and infrastructure maintenance.

The SCR's monsoon action plan includes regular monitoring of track, patrolling at vulnerable locations/bridges, posting of stationary watchmen at critical locations and railway affecting tanks (RATs), and issuing weather and cyclone warning alerts.

Monsoon emergency reserve stock materials such as sand, boulders, empty cement bags, tarpaulin sheets, girders and steel cribs etc to restore track/bridges were stacked on land as well as on goods wagons at nominated places in all the six divisions.

General Manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain has instructed all officials and staff of the zone to be on high alert during this period to prevent any untoward incidents. He also directed them to strictly implement safety measures, and reiterated that there should be zero tolerance for any breach of safety.