Tiger strikes again, kills buffalo in Andhra Pradesh's Chodavaram

VISAKHAPATNAM: The elusive male Bengal tiger, which is on the prowl, struck again in two days in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district and killed a buffalo at Gandhavaram in Chodavaram mandal in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The tiger has been moving forward in the northeast direction since it entered Anakapalle district two weeks ago. Forest officials stepped up efforts to catch the tiger.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, District Forest Officer Anant Shankar said the tiger also killed a few goats last night near Gandhavaram and a calf in the morning. The forest officials have set up two cages to trap the tiger. Six camera traps have also been arranged.

Thermal drones

He said two expert teams are coming from Bengaluru on Tuesday night. They will deploy thermal drones equipped with infrared and night vision cameras to monitor movement of tigers 24x7 from Wednesday.

The teams will help in tracking and tranquilising the tiger. He asked people in the nearby villages to be on high alert. The DFO said they requested the district collector to clamp Section 144 in the area as a precautionary measure.

There are around 60 forest staff in the area and they are seeking help from police in their efforts to catch the tiger, he said.The tiger earlier killed a calf at Bavulavada in Anakapalle mandal on Saturday night, barely four days after it killed a calf at Vissannapeta in Kasimkota mandal.

The forest tracking teams later found pug marks at Patamatalli Lova. There were reports of tiger movement at Papayyasantapalem on Monday. From there, it reportedly entered Chodavaram mandal. Meanwhile, the fresh attack by the tiger has created panic among people in the nearby villages.

Anant Shankar said the tiger was moving in the route predicted by them. It is not coming close to human habitats and moving along the green bushes. "We have normal drones but they cannot catch the tiger as it is mostly confined in the cover of green bushes and crops. The forest, revenue and police teams are alerting people and advising them to stay indoors. They should cooperate with the officials and there is no need to panic," he said.

Bengaluru team to reach Anakapalle

