8 of 13 erstwhile Andhra Pradesh districts report over 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eight of the 13 erstwhile districts of Andhra Pradesh have a weekly COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Krishna district has the highest weekly positivity rate of 27.17 percent as per the weekly-district positivity rate data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for July 6 to 12.

Of the remaining five districts, four have a positivity rate between 5 to 10 percent while Anantapur is the only district with less than five percent weekly positivity rate. Anantapur has 2.78 percent positivity rate.

Visakhapatnam reported the highest positivity rate of 19.05 percent followed by Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna, according to the weekly positivity report for June 27 to July 3.

In the latest weekly positivity rate data released on Wednesday, Krishna district’s positivity rate shot up to 27.17 percent from 14.52 percent last week. Krishna district went up to the top spot from the fourth place.

Though Visakhapatnam slipped by two places, its positivity rate went up to 23.77 percent from 19.05 percent last week. Guntur has the second highest positivity rate, 24.09 percent.

Anantapur has the lowest of 2.78 percent weekly positivity rate. Srikakulam has the lowest of 1.26 percent positivity rate during the previous week but it’s positivity rate has climbed to 5.16 percent in the fresh report released by the ministry.

In fact, all the 13 districts have reported a spike in positivity rate when compared to the previous week. The State has been reporting a spike in new COVID cases over the past few weeks.

In the past 24 hours ending 8 am Wednesday, the State added 100 more cases and the active cases went past 2,000. The State has a total of 2,042 active cases at present while the recoveries stood at 23.08 lakh with 303 patients recovering from the virus in the past 24-hour span.

VIJAYAWADA: Eight of the 13 erstwhile districts of Andhra Pradesh have a weekly COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Krishna district has the highest weekly positivity rate of 27.17 percent as per the weekly-district positivity rate data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for July 6 to 12. Of the remaining five districts, four have a positivity rate between 5 to 10 percent while Anantapur is the only district with less than five percent weekly positivity rate. Anantapur has 2.78 percent positivity rate. Visakhapatnam reported the highest positivity rate of 19.05 percent followed by Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna, according to the weekly positivity report for June 27 to July 3. In the latest weekly positivity rate data released on Wednesday, Krishna district’s positivity rate shot up to 27.17 percent from 14.52 percent last week. Krishna district went up to the top spot from the fourth place. Though Visakhapatnam slipped by two places, its positivity rate went up to 23.77 percent from 19.05 percent last week. Guntur has the second highest positivity rate, 24.09 percent. Anantapur has the lowest of 2.78 percent weekly positivity rate. Srikakulam has the lowest of 1.26 percent positivity rate during the previous week but it’s positivity rate has climbed to 5.16 percent in the fresh report released by the ministry. In fact, all the 13 districts have reported a spike in positivity rate when compared to the previous week. The State has been reporting a spike in new COVID cases over the past few weeks. In the past 24 hours ending 8 am Wednesday, the State added 100 more cases and the active cases went past 2,000. The State has a total of 2,042 active cases at present while the recoveries stood at 23.08 lakh with 303 patients recovering from the virus in the past 24-hour span.