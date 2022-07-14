Floods batter 18 mandals in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Godavari continued to be in spate and around 51 villages were cut off from the outside world in the 18 mandals of Ambedkar Konaseema district. District officials have arranged 400 boats for people.

Appanapalli-Pedapatnam causeway in Mamidikuduru mandal, Veeravalli palem-Ainavilli lanka causeway in Ainavilli mandal and Gantipedapudi causeway in P Gannavaram mandal were submerged. People have been shifted from the affected villages. Gogullanka and Bhairava Lanka villages were surrounded by floodwater.

Pogakulanka, Pallegudem in Kesanakurru, Raghavendravaradhi in Muramalla, Ramalayampet in Yedurlanka, and Gattuvaripet in Komaragiri are flooded.In Tanelanka, Koonalanka, Gurajapu lanka, Gedellanka and Chintavanirevu, paddy, papaya, banana, brinjal, drumstick, and curry crops were submerged.

In Lanka of Thanelanka-Gurajapu, a cement road is submerged near Gurjapulanka. Control rooms have been set up in the Tahsildars' offices. Due to heavy rains for the last one week, the right bank of the Gautami Godavari has been damaged at several places. A landslide occurred on the Godavari side of Etigattu on Tuesday.

At Tekisettipalem, the flood water is flowing furiously on the sub canal (Godavari paya). The floodwater is reaching the low-lying areas from Sakhinetipalli locks to Tekisettipalem below the Godavari sub canal. Cargo traffic has been temporarily suspended at Sakhinetipalli and Narsapuram locks.

Special officers in 18 mandals

Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla said 51 lankan villages in 18 mandals out of 22 mandals in Konaseema district were affected by the Godavari flood.

He inspected the facilities and arrangements being provided to the flood victims In Pogakulanka village of I Polavaram mandal. It is a national calamity, he said and appealed to people to cooperate with the government machinery and voluntarily move to the rehabilitation centres.

The evacuation has been expedited as the third warning is likely to be issued on Thursday. Out of the 338 pregnant women identified in the flooded areas, 52 have been shifted to hospitals. He said that the flood victims will be moved with the help of tractors and boats, and the government has taken steps to provide food and accommodation in the rehabilitation centres.

Special officers have been set up in 18 mandals and if any flood victim has any problem, he/she can contact the special officer.

